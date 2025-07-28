Priyanka Bedi Joins The Cast Of StarPlus Show Ishani, Reports

Actress Priyanka Bedi, who has appeared in the popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, is all set to return to screens with StarPlus’s newly launched show Ishani, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. According to the reports, the actress will play a key role in the show. With her entry, the Ishani starcast expands, and her performance is likely to add more drama and bring new twists to the show.

Talking about Priyanka Bedi, she is a well-known actress on Indian television. She has appeared in several TV shows and films, including Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – 2, Kabhi Kabhi Ikteefaq Se, and many more. Recently, she was seen in the Zee TV show Jamai No.1 as a judge in the court. Additionally, she has appeared in several advertisements and collaborations.

The StarPlus show Ishani is a spin-off show of Jhanak. Jhanak, which started in November 2023, stars Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in the lead roles. At the same time, Chandni Sharma played the negative lead. Recently, in June 2025, a new starcast was introduced with a fresh story and leads. Currently, the show stars Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora in the lead roles. Jhanak is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

Ishani’s character in Jhanak was seen as a parallel story, and the makers saw potential in Ishani’s story. From July 3, 2025, the show, separately titled Ishani, initially aired at 11:00 PM. Recently, the time slot was changed to 7:30 PM due to the arrival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.