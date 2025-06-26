Aishwarya Sharma Shuts Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt: “My Life Is Not Your Content”

Celebrities are often subjected to rumors and speculations, and this time, popular actress Aishwarya Sharma became the victim. The actress has been in the headlines lately due to her and her husband Neil Bhatt’s divorce rumors. But now the actress has shut down divorce speculations bluntly with a clear message for those spreading fake news.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are the most loved off-screen couples in the town. The duo worked together in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other, and soon they got married. The duo also participated in Bigg Boss, where their relationship witnessed highs and lows. However, their bond with each other has always grown stronger, and with that note, Aishwarya has refuted her divorce rumors with a clear statement on her social media.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress addressed the rumors and expressed her disappointment, saying, “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I’m weak, but because I’ve been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I’ve never said, build narratives I’ve never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful.”

Clarifying that she has not given any statement or interview, Aishwarya said, ” Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof any message, audio, or video of me saying these things show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name.”

Bashing those spreading fake news, the actress added, ” My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say. It means they’re choosing dignity over noise.”

Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot with Neil Bhatt in November 2021 in a traditional Rajasthani ceremony in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The duo has been together since then, serving ‘couple’ goals.