Dalljiet Kaur, ex-wife of Shalin Bhanot, who recently got engaged to UK-born Nikhil Patel, is all set to tie the knot in March. The actress will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon.

Dalljiet met her fiancé, who works in a finance company, at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged on January 3 in Nepal. Talking to Times Of India, she said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

She further added, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

After the marriage, Dalljiet will make sure that she brings Jaydon to India to meet his father and her ex-husband can meet his son whenever he wants to. “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon,” she added.

