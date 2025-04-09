Sharad Kelkar on why it took him eight years to return to television

In Indian society, relationships and marriage are often shaped by age-old traditions where factors like age, financial status, and social background are significant. But love doesn’t follow the rules—it charts its course, breaking barriers. Zee TV has been at the forefront of storytelling for decades, bringing audiences thought-provoking narratives that challenge norms and redefine relationships. Now, with its new offering – Tum Se Tum Tak- the channel presents a fresh, heartfelt love story that will surpass societal conventions.

The show will beautifully explore the unconventional romance between Anu, a 19-year-old middle-class girl with big dreams and deep-rooted values, and Aryavardhan, a 46-year-old self-made business tycoon known for his discipline and elegance. Despite their stark differences in age, class, and lifestyle, love finds its way into their hearts, challenging everything society deems acceptable.

While Niharika Chouksey has been roped in to play the character of Anu, renowned actor Sharad Kelkar makes a highly anticipated return to television after an eight-year hiatus as he steps into the role of Aryavardhan. Sharad is thrilled to be part of the show and will portray a powerful yet grounded businessman—one who commands respect through his wisdom, charm, and humility. Despite his immense wealth and social stature, Aryavardhan remains a man of integrity, placing relationships above riches.

Tum Se Tum Tak beautifully contrasts the warmth and simplicity of a close-knit middle-class family with the grandeur and refinement of an affluent household. It also raises a poignant question: Can love alone bridge the gap between generations, social expectations, and deep-seated traditions?

Sharad Kelkar said, “I am absolutely thrilled to return to television after eight years! I’ve been waiting for the right project, and Tum Se Tum Tak felt like the perfect choice when I heard the story. It’s fresh, unique, and explores love in a way we rarely see on TV. This modern love story challenges conventional norms and beautifully proves that when two hearts truly connect, age is just a number. My character, Aryavardhan, is complex yet deeply relatable—he’s successful, grounded, and has a mature outlook on life, but love takes him by surprise in the most unexpected way. That’s what makes this story so special. I’m excited to bring this role to life and to collaborate with such an amazing cast and crew. The energy on set is incredible, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience this journey with us. I hope they embrace the show with as much love and excitement as we have while making it!”

As Tum Se Tum Tak unfolds, viewers will be taken on an emotional journey filled with love, dilemmas, and societal pressures. Will Anu and Aryavardhan’s love withstand the test of time, family expectations, and the world’s scrutiny?

Produced by Studio LSD Pvt Ltd, Tum Se Tum Tak will premiere soon on Zee TV!