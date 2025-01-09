Shemaroo Umang’s Serial “Main Dil Tum Dhadkan” Celebrates 100-Episode Actors React

In the world of showbiz, every milestone is a reason to celebrate, and when a show hits the incredible mark of 100 episodes, the excitement on set is truly unmatched. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the actors and the entire team who made it all possible. The same electrifying energy was felt on the set of Shemaroo Umang’s popular show Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, as it celebrated this remarkable achievement.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and gratitude as the show’s cast and crew came together to mark this special occasion—a journey filled with emotions, growth, and countless unforgettable moments. Lead actors Radhika Muthukumar, Neelu Vaghela, and Zohaib Siddiqui shared heartfelt stories about their experiences, the bonds they’ve built, and what makes this milestone so meaningful. It’s a celebration of storytelling and a reflection of the shared rollercoaster ride that brought them here.

Radhika Muthukumar, who plays Vrinda, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Reaching 100 episodes feels like a dream come true. Vrinda’s journey of redefining the meaning of motherhood and her unbreakable bond with her son, Kanha, has been full of memorable moments, challenges, and triumphs. I still remember celebrating festivals like Diwali, which was set with the entire team; it felt like a family. The love and support of our audience mean everything to me. Every scene and emotion has been a labor of love, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Neelu Vaghela, known for her role as Rajeshwari Devi, shared her thoughts: “For me, this journey has been about growth and connection. Rajeshwari is a mother who wants the best for her family but also has an orthodox perspective. Playing this character has been a remarkable experience. Over the months, we’ve shared countless laughs on set, and it’s been a beautiful journey. The love from viewers makes all the hard work worth it. I feel so lucky to be part of a show that resonates with many hearts.”

Zohaib Siddiqui, who plays Keshav, added an emotional note, “100 episodes later, Main Dil Tum Dhadkan is not just a show for me, it’s been my home. Keshav’s character has taught me so much about sacrifice and love. I’ll never forget the late-night shoots and the camaraderie we share. The bond we’ve built as a team reflects in the show, and I am grateful to our viewers for embracing us so warmly.”

