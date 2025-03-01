Shrutika Arjun clarifies statements about strained relationship with mother

Shrutika Arjun recently addressed comments she made about her mother during her time on Bigg Boss 18. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she explained that her words were taken out of context, leading to a misunderstanding about their relationship.

She stated that while she had described her mother as strict and traditional, her intent was never to portray their bond as troubled. She expressed that her mother had been deeply involved in her upbringing, ensuring her well-being with great dedication. Shrutika mentioned that her reference to her mother being “obsessed” was meant to highlight the care and attention she received, not to suggest a strained dynamic.

According to her, the situation became difficult when certain individuals misrepresented her statements, making it seem as though there were serious issues between them. She said that while she was inside the Bigg Boss house, her mother was deeply affected by the negativity surrounding these claims. She emphasized that some people deliberately tried to create a negative perception of their relationship, which she felt was unfair given how much her mother had done for her and others in their lives.

Shrutika expressed disappointment over how personal remarks were misinterpreted and how it led to distress for her family. She reiterated that her mother’s dedication had played a significant role in shaping her life and that any misunderstanding should be cleared.

This clarification comes after co-contestant Yamini Malhotra had spoken about Shrutika’s statements in the house, leading to widespread discussions. With her recent statement, Shrutika hopes to put an end to any misrepresentation of her words.