Bigg Boss Poll: Rajat, Chahat & Shruthika: Who Will Face Eviction This Week?

The tension in the Bigg Boss house is at its peak as three strong contenders, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun, find themselves nominated for elimination. Their disqualification from a crucial task earlier this week has left fans divided over who might exit the show next. Adding to the suspense, reports suggest a mid-week elimination and a dramatic eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Polls circulating among Bigg Boss fans hint at mixed sentiments regarding the nominees. Rajat Dalal, known for his calm demeanor, appears to have garnered decent support, with fans appreciating his consistency. Chahat Pandey, on the other hand, has been seen as a dynamic player, but her recent arguments may have cost her some votes. Shrutika Arjun, often regarded as a quiet but strategic player, has a loyal fanbase, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to save her this week.

Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist during the Ticket to Finale task, Vivian Dsena won but refused the opportunity due to his aggression. Bigg Boss reportedly called him to the confession room, where he declined the ticket. Following his refusal, Chum Darang was offered the ticket, but she also turned it down. As a result, Bigg Boss announced that there would be no Ticket to Finale this season, leaving fans in shock.

With the nominations and the ongoing drama, all eyes are now on the audience votes. Who do you think will be eliminated this week? Will it be Rajat, Chahat, or Shrutika?