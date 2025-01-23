Nidhi Seth Shares Wedding Pictures, Faces Backlash Post Karanveer Mehra’s Bigg Boss 18 Win

Karanveer Mehra, the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss season 18 is making headlines everyday whether getting trolled by Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena‘s fans or winning hearts of the audience for his amazing victory. The newest reason is his ex-wife, Nidhi Seth. After Karan’s marvelous victory, his ex-wife is getting trolled for leaving him. But the level exceeds when his netizens even dragged her second husband and showed him low in comparison to Karanveer.

On Thursday, 23 January, Nidhi shared a couple of photos with her second husband. They looked adorable in simple traditional attires. Sharing the photo, the actress penned a heartfelt note about her marriage and her partner, saying, “You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage it’s always ‘we’ over ‘me’. Your unwavering loyalty and care make me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond grows stronger each day. From the past two years you’ve transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I’m grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying “YES” to me and for filling my life with love. I love you SK.”

Reacting to her photos, a user wrote, “Karan far better tha,” comparing Nidhi’s ex with her present. Besides that, she has also been receiving mean comments under her previous post, which she uploaded before the Bigg Boss 18 Finale. Netizens trolled the actress in the comments. A user said, “You don’t deserve Karanveer.” The second said, “Bro, do you even know what you have lost? Have lost a diamond and that diamond is “THE KARANVEER MEHRA”. The third commented, “I don’t know aapne kya soch kar us insan ko dil se hara diya jo aaj pure hindustan ka Dil jeet chula haii, Lot’s of love Karan.”