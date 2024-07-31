Soumyadeep’s Mother Seeks Perfect Match for Her Son

In a recent episode of Rachna Banerjee’s show “Didi Number One,” Soumyadeep Mukherjee’s mother, Mithu Mukherjee, revealed her son’s popularity among female fans. When Rachna asked if Soumyadeep had many female admirers, Mithu Devi replied, “Yes, they message me saying they love Soumyadeep.” Rachna was surprised and asked if she had received any news about her son’s love life, to which Mithu Devi expressed apprehension and pointed to the other contestants, saying, “What I am hearing now…”

The other contestants assured her that they would share any news they received. Mithu Devi then asked Rachna if she had any criteria for the perfect match for her son. Rachna asked Soumyadeep if he had any preferences, but he denied having a girlfriend, saying, “I am alone, I am quite well.” However, his mother expressed doubts, saying, “I don’t think so, he’s alone!”

Incidentally, there have been rumors that Soumyadeep’s co-star Ankita Mallick is his real-life partner. Although both have denied the rumors, Mithu Mukherjee’s words on the show have raised suspicions about her son’s love life.

Soumyadeep has gained popularity through his role in the serial Jagaddhatri. His mother’s appearance on Didi Number One has sparked interest in his personal life. The episode has left viewers wondering if Soumyadeep is indeed single or if there is more to his love life than he lets on.

Mithu Mukherjee’s concerns about her son’s love life have added a new dimension to the show, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if any more revelations will be made. The situation becomes intriguing, with Soumyadeep’s denial of having a girlfriend and his mother’s doubts, leaving viewers to speculate about the truth.