Star Jalsha Show ‘Tomader Rani’ Concludes Shooting-Ending with Rani-durjoy’s Marriage

The Bengali television serial “Tomader Rani” has concluded its shooting, marking the end of an era. The finale episode will feature Rani and Durjoy’s marriage, as revealed by Sreejita Biswas’ social media post. The post showcased pictures from the last day of shooting, with the Sengupta family dressed in festive attire. Abhika, the lead actor, was seen with vermilion on his forehead, surrounded by the family.

Abhika also took to social media to express his gratitude to the audience for their love and support throughout the “Tomader Rani” journey. She promised that #Durjani will always be remembered and cherished.

As “Tomader Rani” ends, Star Jalsha is set to introduce a new series, “Tetul Pata,” starring Gaurab Chatterjee and Ritobrota Dey in lead roles. The story revolves around a joint family and the heroine’s rebellion against her father’s choice of groom. The plot takes a turn when she meets the hero on a train, leading to a series of events that change their lives forever.

The replacement of “Tomader Rani” with “Tetul Pata” was previously announced by the channel, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the new storyline and characters. With the conclusion of “Tomader Rani,” the audience will bid farewell to their beloved characters. Still, the introduction of “Tetul Pata” promises to bring fresh excitement and drama to the small screen.