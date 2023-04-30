StarPlus Brings For Its Viewers The First Look Of Their New Show TITLI Starring Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra, To Be An Unusual, Twisted Tale Of Love

StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and a never-seen-before love story titled TITLI.

StarPlus has introduced new talents in the past and kept its word till date. With TITLI, Starplus once again confirms the launch of another talented actress – Neha Solanki. Neha will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. The audience will witness different shades of this character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to those of being emotionally vulnerable. The show Titli is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after?

With this show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a twisted love-story for the audience that has never been seen before on television. The makers have dropped the first look of the show TITLI starring Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra. Avinash Mishra plays the character of Garv opposite Neha Solanki, Titli.

The makers recently dropped the promo of the show TITLI, where it can be seen that Titli is a vivacious, loving girl and prefers to live in the present. Titli believes to be optimistic and is eager to live her life with the man of her dreams. Titli is a representation of a young lady with the aspirations to meet her ideal man, marry and live happily ever after with the man of her dreams. Titli’s dreams of marrying her prince charming are subtle and does not wish to marry someone like Shahrukh Khan, she feels ordinary can also be the defination of love.

It can also be witnessed that while working in a flower shop, she has an encounter with Garv. It can also be seen what significance the butterfly holds in the the show and lives of Titli and Garv. Has Titli found the man of her dreams? Is This Love? Is Garv, Titli’s ideal man?

Neha Solanki has previously starred in Zee TV’s Sethji and was last seen in Star Bharat’s Mayavi Maling.

Titli is produced by Story Square Productions.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel in particular, is a hub where the audience go through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Chashni and Faltu which focus on character empowerment. This type of content has been well received by its viewers. StarPlus has always made sure to keep their audience hooked on to their television screens with their story plots. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus’ shows has gained a wide applause from its viewers. Eventually, making them a solid role model for other women in the country.

With TITLI, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of story telling for its audience.