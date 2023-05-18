Vatsal Sheth To Play The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of This Twisted Love Story

StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and a never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. The show will make you re-think about romance and wonder if it is really love?

Neha Solanki will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. The show TITLI is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after? Avinash Mishra plays the character of Garv opposite Neha Solanki, Titli. StarPlus recently dropped the promo of the show TITLI. It showcases the twisted and unusual love story of Titli and Garv. The audience will witness a shift in the characteristics of Titli and Garv. It can be seen that Garv and Titli are in a happy place, but the life after marriage will turn things around for Titli unknowingly. It will be intriguing to watch how the drama unfolds in the life of Titli and will it be a happily ever after?

Vatsal Sheth is back on the television screen with StarPlus show TITLI. Vatsal will be seen essaying the role of Rahul. Vatsal’s character, Rahul is Titli’s school senior who is settled in Dubai. It is love at first sight with Titli for Rahul and he woos her. The character of Rahul is someone who is charming, witty and extremely family oriented. Yet there is a dark secret that Rahul has kept under wraps.

Vatsal Sheth who essays the role of Rahul, shares “As an actor, I always want to do something that is exciting and challenging. Rahul from the show TITLI is an interesting character and this is the first time I’ll be playing a role like this. I am excited about the cameo that I am doing in TITLI. Rahul as a character is something that Vatsal has never portrayed. Rahul is deceptive. The saying ‘Don’t Judge The Book By It’s Cover’ is the most appropriate for describing Rahul. Rahul has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the show, he knows what he is doing with Titli is unfair. But in order to achieve some goals, he has to follow that path. It was an amazing experience working in TITLI. StarPlus is one of the best channels to work with. It has been a fun experience, all the actors and the crew have been very supportive and a great team to work with. Neha Solanki who plays the character of Titli, is an amazing actor. Neha has moulded herself as Titli, a Gujarati girl even when she does not know the language. Do look out for her on the StarPlus show TITLI”

Titli is produced by Story Square Productions.

With TITLI, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of story telling for its audience.