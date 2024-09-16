StarPlus’s ‘Jhanak’ Celebrates 300 Episodes: A Journey of Resilience and Triumph

StarPlus’s Hindi-language television drama series ‘Jhanak’ has achieved a remarkable feat, completing 300 episodes since its premiere on November 20, 2023. The show, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, is an adaptation of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series ‘Jol Nupur.’

‘Jhanak’ follows the story of a resilient girl, Jhanak, played by Hiba Nawab, whose life drastically turns after her mother’s death. She is forced to marry her cousin’s fiancé, Aniruddh, who Krushal Ahuja essayed. The series explores Jhanak’s struggles to survive in a world of challenges, facing constant insults from Aniruddh’s family members.

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Chandni Sharma as Arshi Mukherjee, Dolly Sohi (replaced by Poorva Gokhale) as Srishti, and Kajal Pisal as Tanuja. Rishi Kaushik plays Tejas, Jhanak’s obsessive lover.

To mark the 300-episode milestone, the cast and crew gathered to cut a cake together, celebrating their hard work and dedication. It’s a celebration that all of us, the audience, are a part of.

As ‘Jhanak’ continues to captivate audiences, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Jhanak’s story.