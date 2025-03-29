Sudhanshu Pandey, who will Play the role of Rocky in Wagle Ki Duniya, Shares his thoughts: “I enjoy singing

Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ continues to bring audiences emotionally rich and relatable stories that strike a chord with every generation. The show is all set to welcome renowned actor Sudhanshu Pandey as he steps into the role of Rocky, a charismatic rockstar and an old college friend of Vandana (Pariva Pranati) whose arrival will shake things up in the Wagle household!

In this exciting upcoming story, Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and Vandana’s kids are left heartbroken as they fail to get tickets to a much-awaited concert. But things take a surprising turn when Vandana reveals that the performing artist, Rocky, is her old college friend and someone who once proposed to her through a song. This revelation leaves Rajesh feeling a mix of jealousy and curiosity. The drama intensifies when Rocky arrives at the Wagle household, creating a frenzy in the neighborhood with his rockstar aura, long hair, and magnetic personality. Vandana is thrilled to reunite with her old friend, but Rajesh, caught in a whirlwind of insecurity and a mid-life crisis, struggles to deal with the unexpected competition.

Will Rajesh be able to keep his cool, or will Rocky’s larger-than-life presence shake up his world?

Regarding his role, Sudhanshu Pandey shared, “I enjoy singing and performing and getting the opportunity to play a character like Rocky, a vibrant, larger-than-life rockstar, is something I instantly connected with. He’s charming, confident, and carries an aura that naturally grabs attention, yet at the core, he is a simple guy who values his old friendships. The entire Wagle Ki Duniya team has been warm and welcoming, making the experience even more enjoyable. Working with Sumeet and Pariva has been a fantastic experience, and sharing screen space with them in such a fun setup is a joy!”

Watch Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey on Sony SAB from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.