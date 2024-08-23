Sun Bangla’s Serial ‘Dwitiyo Basanta’ Tackles Sensitive Issue of Child Abuse-Highlights Importance of Teaching Good Touch, Bad Touch

“Dwitiyo Basanta”, a heartwarming Indian Bengali-language romantic drama television series that premiered on December 18th, 2023, on Sun Bangla and is also available for streaming on Sun NXT. The show follows the journey of Jagriti, played by the talented Sohini Guha Roy, a strong-willed woman who finds herself at a crossroads after being abandoned by her husband. With the support of her mother-in-law, Jagriti is encouraged to start anew and remarry, but will she find love again with Aniruddha, played by Rajdeep Gupta, or will her past continue to haunt her? “Dwitiyo Basanta” explores themes of love, family, and resilience, making it a must-watch for fans of romantic dramas.

In a bold move, Sun Bangla’s Bengali serial ‘Dwitiyo Basanta’ has tackled the sensitive issue of child abuse, highlighting the need for awareness and education on the subject. The storyline revolves around Jagriti and Aniruddha’s little girl Mihi, who faces inappropriate behavior from her PT teacher at school. The incident leaves Mihi traumatized, and her behavior changes, marked by fear and anxiety.

Jagriti takes prompt action, confronting the school authorities and ensuring the PT teacher is handed over to the police. However, she doesn’t stop there. Jagriti requests the school to conduct separate sessions on ‘good touch, bad touch’ to educate children about their bodies and boundaries.

The serial emphasizes the significance of teaching children about consent and respect from a young age. Jagriti advocates for parents to be friends with their children, encouraging open communication to address any issues or problems they may face. Her words resonate with viewers, “The language of protest should be taught from childhood, irrespective of boys and girls. They should be made aware from childhood.”

Aniruddha, Mihi’s father, echoes Jagriti’s sentiments, stressing the importance of teaching boys to respect girls from an early age. He believes parents should be friends with their children, fostering a safe environment for them to share their concerns.

The serial’s storyline is a wake-up call for parents, educators, and society as a whole. By addressing the sensitive topic of child abuse, ‘Dwitiyo Basanta’ sparks a crucial conversation about the need for awareness, education, and open communication. The episode serves as a reminder that teaching children about ‘good touch, bad touch’ is essential, and it’s a responsibility that begins at home. Sun Bangla’s ‘Dwitiyo Basanta’ is making a positive impact by shedding light on this critical issue.