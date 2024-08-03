Sunidhi Chauhan makes shocking revelations about reality shows: ‘all fake’

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan doesn’t need any introduction where she is one of the finest singers that this country has, and owing to her reinventing himself every other day, she now shines in her concerts while being a playback force to reckon with.

She recently went on to talk about the true nature, or more so, the fakeness of reality shows – some that she has been a part of in the past as well.

Talking about it on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Chauhan revealed that while there was authenticity earlier, nowadays everything is fake and manipulated.

She mentioned how she enjoyed the first two years of participating in such reality shows as there was no manipulation and there was just fun and good talent at display. She mentioned that the same performance you saw on TV was actually the reality without much changed to it. But now, she highlighted how makers try to portray a positive light for any particular singer leading to confusion among viewers, where that performer who seemed good would get eliminated in the next episode.

Chauhan would talk about being shocked and disturbed when she was asked to specifically promote certain contestants, regardless of their performances, which was a business strategy for them to benefit him/her in the long run, post the reality show’s run as well.

Chauhan parallely went on to note and applaud Arijit Singh for being at ease and being himself.