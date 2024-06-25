Team Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Unveils the melodious second song – ‘Ae Dil Zara’

Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has created a massive stir, with the trio coming up with an epic love saga! While the team is garnering praise for the much-anticipated collaboration of talent in the film, the Oscar-winning music composer MM Kreem is adding his musical flavor to the story.

With the recent release of the first song, Tuu, topping charts, Neeraj Pandey and MM Kreem have now released a melodious song titled Ae Dil Zara’ that will make you feel the togetherness and yearning in a relationship. The song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Amala Chebolu, and Rishabh Chaturvedi, composed by MM Kreem, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha’, is an epic love story that chronicles the life of Krishna and Vasudha as their fledgling relationship faces a lot of hardship and eventually, they separate as Krishna ends up committing multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. After 22 years Krishna is granted pardon and released from jail and his final meeting with Vasudha forms the crux of the movie. Will they end up together? Will their love survive the test of time?

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on 5th July 2024.