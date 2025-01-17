Playback Singer Jubin Nautiyal Buys Luxury 4BHK In Mumbai, Check Details

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal recently purchased a spacious apartment in Mumbai. The renowned singer now owns a stunning 4 BHK skyplex apartment of 1933 sq ft at the Daheja Exotica in Madh Island. The sea-facing apartment is located on Madh Island/Versova Island in Malad. As per the registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment has a deck area of 200 sq ft,

Jubin’s new apartment is on the 34th floor and was purchased at rupees 25,578 per sq ft from the Developer Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd. The apartment was registered on 27 December 2024 and is worth rupees 4.94 crore. The 4BHK apartment is set in a 32-acre paradise that includes mesmerizing sea views, the city’s tallest towers, and more.

Besides Jubin Nautiyal, other celebrities like Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Archana Puran Singh, and others also have homes in the project. The singer has made the perfect start of the year, and it will be interesting to see inside views of his new home.

On the work front, Jubin Nautiyal is likely to perform at the Mahakumbh in 2025. The singer has sung songs like Manike, Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Reprise), Raataan Lambiyan, Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi, and others. The singer has won hearts with his melodious voice, soulful lyrics, and ability to connect with listeners. He is a true gem in Bollywood.