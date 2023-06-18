ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Jubin Nautiyal calls Arijit Singh ‘once in a decade talent’, watch video

Jubin Nautiyal, who is a popular singer himself, can be heard in a video talking about Singh and called him ‘once in a decade talent.’ Scroll beneath to watch the video and know what Jubin thinks about the Tum Hi Ho singer

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 14:15:49
Jubin Nautiyal calls Arijit Singh ‘once in a decade talent’, watch video

Arijit Singh, a name synonymous with soul-stirring melodies and a voice that resonates deep within the hearts of music lovers, stands as one of the most celebrated playback singers in the Indian music industry. With his incredible vocal range and emotive delivery, Arijit has captivated listeners across generations and transcended language barriers with his renditions in various languages.

Known for his versatility, Arijit Singh effortlessly transitions from romantic ballads to foot-tapping numbers, leaving an indelible mark on every song he lends his voice to. His ability to convey raw emotions through his singing has made him the go-to artist for heart-touching tracks that tug at the heartstrings.

Owing to his mad velvety vocals, it’s a given that the singer has garnered a huge fanbase all across the nation. No wonder, that everyone from the music industry hails him for his good work. Given that, Jubin Nautiyal, who is a popular singer himself, can be heard in a video talking about Singh and called him ‘once in a decade talent’

Jubin Nautiyal can be heard saying, “he has got what he definitely deserved” and he then adds, ‘one in a decade talent…decade bhi kam bol raha hu main, 50 saal mein ekbar aisa talent aata hai, Arijit Singh jaisa”

Have a look at the video below-

Well, we can’t agree more, Jubin Nautiyal! Arijit Singh truly is one of a kind talent that we should celebrate everyday.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When Arijit Singh came running with his wife to cast vote like a simple man, watch throwback video
When Arijit Singh came running with his wife to cast vote like a simple man, watch throwback video
Arijit Singh performing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for Karan Johar goes viral, fans awe over his dance moves
Arijit Singh performing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for Karan Johar goes viral, fans awe over his dance moves
Arijit Singh to collaborate with Jasleen Royal, post she called Indian music labels ‘exploitative’
Arijit Singh to collaborate with Jasleen Royal, post she called Indian music labels ‘exploitative’
Rare video of Arijit Singh interacting with a kid goes viral, watch
Rare video of Arijit Singh interacting with a kid goes viral, watch
Watch: Musician Sai Godbole creates a soothing song using all Arijit Singh’s popular tracks
Watch: Musician Sai Godbole creates a soothing song using all Arijit Singh’s popular tracks
Arijit Singh’s Concert: FIR filed for fake promotions
Arijit Singh’s Concert: FIR filed for fake promotions
Latest Stories
Jannat Zubair’s OOTD is all about pink
Jannat Zubair’s OOTD is all about pink
As Protests Surge Across The Nation, Huge Drop Expected In Adipurush Collection Post-Weekend
As Protests Surge Across The Nation, Huge Drop Expected In Adipurush Collection Post-Weekend
Ashi Singh’s midnight hunger is for real and relatable
Ashi Singh’s midnight hunger is for real and relatable
What style! Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is the coolest pro biker in town
What style! Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is the coolest pro biker in town
“We do it in style”, Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui show up in swag
“We do it in style”, Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui show up in swag
Anushka Sen exudes grace in sheer front-slit dress, see pics
Anushka Sen exudes grace in sheer front-slit dress, see pics
Read Latest News