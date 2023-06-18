Jubin Nautiyal calls Arijit Singh ‘once in a decade talent’, watch video

Arijit Singh, a name synonymous with soul-stirring melodies and a voice that resonates deep within the hearts of music lovers, stands as one of the most celebrated playback singers in the Indian music industry. With his incredible vocal range and emotive delivery, Arijit has captivated listeners across generations and transcended language barriers with his renditions in various languages.

Known for his versatility, Arijit Singh effortlessly transitions from romantic ballads to foot-tapping numbers, leaving an indelible mark on every song he lends his voice to. His ability to convey raw emotions through his singing has made him the go-to artist for heart-touching tracks that tug at the heartstrings.

Owing to his mad velvety vocals, it’s a given that the singer has garnered a huge fanbase all across the nation. No wonder, that everyone from the music industry hails him for his good work. Given that, Jubin Nautiyal, who is a popular singer himself, can be heard in a video talking about Singh and called him ‘once in a decade talent’

Jubin Nautiyal can be heard saying, “he has got what he definitely deserved” and he then adds, ‘one in a decade talent…decade bhi kam bol raha hu main, 50 saal mein ekbar aisa talent aata hai, Arijit Singh jaisa”

Have a look at the video below-

Well, we can’t agree more, Jubin Nautiyal! Arijit Singh truly is one of a kind talent that we should celebrate everyday.