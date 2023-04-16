The male vocalist of the year, the new singing phenomenon, the music world’s heartthrob, Emerging Musical Star, and many more to follow… All of these are adjectives for the name Jubin Nautiyal. Jubin is a Pahari, having been born in Dehradun. He is well-versed in a variety of instruments, including guitar, piano, harmonium, and drums. Jubin has nailed both the classical and western music realms. In 2014, Jubin released his debut single, ‘Ek Mulakat,’ from the film Sonali Cable. Later on, he had other successes, including ‘Zindagi’ for the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in 2015.

He was recognized for the same. His most popular songs are romantic in nature. Jubin has offered the Indian music business several jewels up to this point. Let’s take a look at some of Jubin Nautiyal’s finest tunes.

Lut Gaye

The song’s plot is based on a true tale of a cop and a girl in early 1991, and it stars Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja.

Raatan Lambiyaan

This wonderful romantic tune, picturized by Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra and performed by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal, is ideal for expressing your newly blossoming love.

Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai

This song video, which stars Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal, has received over 500 million views on YouTube and is immensely popular.

Kinna Sona

Another fantastic song by Jubin Nautiyal from the film Marjawaan is now available. Kinna Sona, directed by Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Jubin Nautiyal, proposes the ideal method to show your love.

Tum Hi Aana

This song is enough to make you fall in love and convey your sentiments of separation and passion.

Hence, these are our favorite songs, so please share your thoughts in the comments section below.