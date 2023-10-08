Music | Celebrities

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal

Take hairstyles for lehenga goals from the top singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, and Shreya Ghoshal. Check out their stunning styles in the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Oct,2023 11:30:13
Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859458

The ethnic outfit, Lehenga, looks stunning no matter where you go. This classy and beautiful style can be your go-to choice. And if you are wearing it for any occasion, you need to elevate the look with suitable hairstyles. And so here are goals from top singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s Ponytail Hairstyle

Show Me The Thumka singer Sunidhi Chauhan shows her ethnicity in the beautiful blue floral print lehenga. Which styles with the mid-part clean, combed low ponytail, giving her a classy and neat look. With the beautiful necklace set, she completes her look.

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859455

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859456

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859457

Neha Kakkar’s Floral Bun Hairstyle

Be that sassy bride like London Thumakda singer Neha Kakkar in the beautiful white lehenga. The actress styles her look for the big day with a mid-part sleek low bun adorned with beautiful white flowers. The green necklace set elevates her look. Be yourself on the big day like with this hairstyle.

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859452

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859453

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859454

Shreya Ghoshal’s Half-Tied Hairstyle

Be the star of the night in simplicity like Shreya Ghoshal in this beautiful plain blue lehenga set. She styles her hair with half-tied curls with flying flicks. The long jhumka rings complete her overall look for the occasion. You can uplift your look like Shreya and be the inspiration.

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859449

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859450

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859451

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

