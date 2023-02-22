Sacchin Shrof, who is currently seen essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is set to tie the knot again on February 25 in Mumbai. The actor was previously married to Juhi Parmar. However, after nine years of marriage, the two parted ways in January 2018. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra.

Now, as per reports in Times Of India, the actor is marrying his sister’s friend. The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The source mentioned it to be an arranged marriage.

The source was quoted saying, “The bride-to-be isn’t from the industry. She is a part-time event organiser and interior designer. She has been Sacchin’s sister’s friend for several years. However, it was only last month that his family suggested he consider settling down with her. It’s not a typical relationship in which the couple falls in love first. Sacchin gave his family’s suggestion a serious thought. Everything has fallen into place, and they will soon be married.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.