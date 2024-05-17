From Gaurav Khanna, Shakti Anand, Kunal Karan Kapoor To Rohit Purohit: Midway Show Stealers On Television

Hindi television is bestowed with huge popularity from viewers of all ages, enjoying the colourful bouquet of TV fiction shows made available to them. Great scripts, realistic, emotional appeal and strong performances together head to the making of successful shows. We often talk about the television Jodis that create magic, further uplifting the content to greater heights with their sizzling onscreen chemistry. However, there are many occasions where well-thought-of special entries, have created ripples and have turned around the fate of shows, with their effective characterizations and portrayals.

We at IWMBuzz.com talk of such midway entries of actors, that have been show stealers. We are taking into consideration only the recent shows, and enjoyable entries that have left a large impact on the audiences’ minds.

Amrapali Gupta as Kaynaat In Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua:

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua underwent a generation leap post which the character of Kaynaat took a complete transformation. Kaynaat who was once the ideal sister and daughter material, had with time and experience, changed colours. The post-leap story introduced the character with actor Amrapali Gupta taking over as the new Kaynaat. It has been a brief phase since she made her entry, but her majestic display of the character has impressed us. Amrapali who is known for her negative roles, stretches herself well to play this complex character that is executed with a lot of layering.

Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore In Star Plus’ Imlie:

This was one of the toughest entries for a character, who shouldered the responsibility of being the new lead of the show with time. Yes, Fahmaan Khan entered the Star Plus show Imlie, when the already established leads Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer had impressed their fanbase. However, the story plot needed a huge tweaking with Aryan’s character coming in, stabilizing himself and going on to be the new lead of the show. Fahmaan carried out in great style, what was expected of him. He not only won the hearts of the masses but also, enjoyed a solid onscreen chemistry with Sumbul in the show.

Gaurav Khanna As Anuj Kapadia In Star Plus’ Anupamaa:

A big entry, at a crucial juncture in the story plot of Star Plus’ Anupamaa. There were huge expectations, considering the popularity of the show. This entry had to pave the way for Anupamaa’s future, once she had left her husband Vanraj Shah. In came Gaurav Khanna, as a breath of fresh air, and the rest, we would say is history!! Today, Anuj Kapadia is one of the strong pillars of the show, and Gaurav has been greatly appreciated for the manner in which he has carried this strong and elegant personality in the show.

Jay Soni As Abhinav Sharma In Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

This was one such entry which gave a massive launching pad for a new phase of the story in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A lot of credit has to be given to the makers and writers who penned this character of Abhinav Sharma with the utmost realism. Jay Soni entered the show when Abhimanyu and Akshara, played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod suffered a huge setback with them getting separated. A completely new story was built and was shouldered by this character so beautifully. Jay Soni did wonders in the role and deserved all the appreciation that he bagged for the important portrayal.

Kunal Karan Kapoor as Ranvijay in Colors’ Udaariyaan:

Kunal Karan Kapoor is known for his versatile performances as an actor. His entry in Udaariyaan came as a surprise, as this time, he was attempting something new. Kunal played a rapper, a character which had a comic touch to it. As Ranvijay in Udaariyaan, Kunal gained popularity in a quick time.

Manit Joura Pyar Ka as Yug Kohli in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan:

This was yet again, an important entry that came when the lead pair had just got separated. Manit Joura who was fresh from playing the character of Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya, attempted a contrast character of Yug in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which has been appealing. Yug has his own histrionics of being an obsessive lover, and has been doing a good job in his character.

Rohit Purohit as Armaan Poddar in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

This was an interesting and unexpected development that happened on the sets of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lead of the show Shehzada Dhami was replaced on short notice, owing to unprofessional reasons. The makers did a fabulous job in keeping this development covered up, till the time the actors were not informed. Rohit Purohit entered as Armaan Poddar, the new lead of the show. We have to tell you that he has been at ease from day one in the role. Amidst a lot of debates and questions raised on whether the show had lost its sheen with this big replacement, Rohit has established himself in the role extremely well. He is in total command of his character requirements, kudos to the team and the actor for achieving this in a quick time.

Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali Taarak Mehta and Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta in Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

To enter a successful long-running show, especially a romcom, is extremely tough!! For the popularity that the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah demands, the show has brought in a few replacements for its main characters, which have struck gold!! One such is Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali Taarak Mehta. Sunayana has been at ease in the character, carrying it out to the best of her capabilities. The show has also seen the replacement of Taarak Mehta, wherein Sachin Shroff has also excelled in the role.

Shakti Anand as Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya:

Shakti Anand entered the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya when the generation leap was happening. He not only had to take the story forward but also adapt himself to the changing complexities in relationships, as per the story’s demand. Shakti has shown his experience as a performer in shaping up the character and making it his own.

Yogendra Vikram Singh as Diljeet Singh Panesar in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Yogendra Vikram Singh’s character of Diljeet Singh Panesar, in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, has been the talk of the town, especially for the huge transformation he has had in a quick time. The character who entered as a good samaritan has changed with time, to becoming the obsessed lover and father. This interesting change has kept the viewers intrigued for sure!! Yogendra’s histrionics in the role, are being appreciated.

This is our list of impactful midway entries in TV shows in the recent times that have been appealing. You can add to this list with your favourite game-changing entries!!