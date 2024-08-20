Telly Couple Rahul-Prity Welcome Baby Girl: Share Heartwarming Pictures

Telly couple Rahul Majumdar and Prity Biswas have become proud parents of a baby girl who arrived two weeks before her due date. The overjoyed couple shared pictures of their newborn on social media, carefully keeping her face hidden to respect her privacy. In anticipation of the baby’s arrival, their house was decorated with colorful balloons, and they posted pictures of the decorated house as well.

Rahul took the opportunity to share a picture of his daughter, captioning it “Welcome Princess.” The post was flooded with greetings and congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Prity gave birth to their daughter on Wednesday afternoon, and both mother and baby are healthy.

Rahul and Prity’s love story began in the 2017 serial “Wrong Route,” they tied the knot on February 10, 2020. Now, they have embarked on a new journey as parents, a transition that mirrors Rahul’s on-screen character, who also became a father to a daughter in the serial “Horogouri Pice Hotel.”

The couple’s family is overjoyed with the arrival of the baby girl and is basking in the joy of parenthood. Fans and friends are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the baby’s face, but Rahul-Prity is savoring the moment and keeping it private for now.