Tonni Laha Roy and Rajdeep Gupta, two popular Tollywood actors, have made their romantic relationship official on social media, sharing adorable photos that have left fans swooning.

The world of Tollywood has witnessed yet another celebrity romance blossom, this time between its actors Tonni Laha Roy and Rajdeep Gupta. The duo has taken social media by storm, sharing heartwarming posts and photos confirming their love.

Tonni is known for her captivating performances in Tumi Robe Nirobe, Bene Bou, Tekka Raja Badshah, Mithai, Baksho Bodol, and many others. On the other hand, Rajdeep has His career kickstarted on the small screen when he bagged the role of Ishaan in the soap Ogo Bodhu Sundari in 2009. Apart from television, he has acted in films. His first film was Damadol, and he has also acted in films such as Bhaarate, Aamar Aami, Mukti, and Onnyo Bwasanto. He starred in one of the episodes of Pyaar Ka The End – his first Hindi language television performance, and has been winning hearts with his roles in serials and web series.

Their romantic journey began after they worked together in the serial “Baksho Bodol.” Although they hadn’t collaborated on any projects since fate brought them closer following the loss of their mothers.

Tonni lost her mother earlier this month and had expressed her grief on social media. Rajdeep, who lost his mother to cancer in 2023, reached out to Tonni, offering comfort and support.

As they bonded over their shared experience of maternal loss, their friendship blossomed into romance. The couple’s social posts have been filled with love, laughter, and affection, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond.

Rajdeep’s birthday message to Tonni sparked speculation about their relationship. He wrote, “Okay, fine. “today is all about you…and probably tomorrow and the next day… Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and everything that makes you smile.”

Happy Today” and happy every day…Happiest birthday, HS.”

Tonni posted an adorable photo of them in traditional wear on Ganesh Chaturthi. The photo features the couple together and is captioned “Laddu Valoba” i” (I love you,” Laddu). “Laddu” has become a special endearment between the two.

Their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration photos solidified rumors of their romance.

Fans have been showering the couple with love and blessings, thrilled to see two talented actors find comfort and happiness in each other. Tonni and Rajdeep’s love reminds us that love can bloom in unexpected ways, even amidst grief and loss.