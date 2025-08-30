Top 5 TV Serial News August 30: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 30, the television world has seen interesting twists from show’ spoilers to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Penned A Heartfelt Note For Her Bestie Jannat Zubair’s Birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi Joshi penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for Jannat and wishing her on her special day. Not only did she call Jannat her love, but also her ‘safe space’ in the caption. At the same time, the unseen photos of the duo are a treat to the eyes. Check out the full details, including the article below.

2) Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy Visits Monalisa’s Ganpati At Her Home

Adrija Roy took time off to visit actress Monalisa’s Ganpati Bappa at her house. Wearing a divine white traditional attire, she looked beautiful. However, the adorable photos from the Adrija’s visit to Monalisa’s house are a treat for fans. Not only that, but Adrija also visited some of the nearby pandals and joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sachin Shroff Poses With Dheeraj Dhoopar And Others

Sachin Shroff had a great evening as popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora, arrived at his house for the Ganpati celebration. The adorable photos from the reunion hint that Sachin and Dheeraj share a great bond. Actress Simple Kaur and others also joined the spiritual and fun moment.

4) Tum Se Tum Tak’s Dolly Chawla Stuns In A Floral Anarkali

The gorgeous Dolly Chawla is embracing the festive vibe in a refreshing green anarkali. The actress wore a simple, full-sleeved anarkali, teamed with a matching churidar and dupatta. However, the floral prints of the attire made the actress look pretty. Leaving her hair open, with bold eyes and tinted lips, made the actress look incredibly stunning.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Penned A Birthday Wish For Co-star Charu Mehra

Sriti and Charu have worked together in the show Kumkum Bhagya, and since then, the duo have been good friends. On her birthday today, Sriti penned a cute birthday wish asking Charu to stay the main character in her life, and she will follow her behind. “Happy Birthday. Stay the main character that you are… hum aa rahe hai peeche peeche :))) I love you!”

