Today, October 1, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from Navaratri celebrations and inspirations to fashion and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jhanak, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Anupamaa’s Adrija Roy Shares Glimpse From Her Ashtami Celebration & Navratri

On her social media, Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy posted a bunch of stories showcasing glimpses from the Ashtami celebrations. From wearing a simple yellow saree to enjoying homemade food to spending time with close ones, she made the festival special. Not just that, she also enjoyed jamming with friends at night, where she looked like a divine beauty in an ivory saree, and expressed her gratitude, saying, “Some moments feel like the puja’s sweetest gift.”

2) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Exudes Traditional Elegance In New Photos

Niharika has left the internet buzzing with her new look. The actress, for her new photos, got dressed in a look that screams ‘attention’ and embodies the true meaning of traditional elegance. Wearing a green silk saree with a strapless golden blouse, she looked ethereal. However, with the grandeur of her heavy accessories, makeup, and kohl eyes, she looked breathtaking, and one cannot deny her beauty.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar Praises Female Officers For Their Contribution To Female Safety During Garba

On her Instagram story, Sunayana shared a post uploaded by a page that shared the news of female officers disguised as common ladies wearing a Garba outfit, who ensured the safety of the females during Garba. Their dedication to their duty and concern for female safety impressed Sunayana, and she didn’t hesitate to clap for them.

4) Arjit Taneja Gets Banned From Star Plus After Exiting Jhanak Abruptly

Actor Arjit Taneja, who recently exited from the Star Plus show abruptly, is in headlines again. According to the reports, Arjit had a huge fight with the producers of the Jhanak show, and now the channel has decided to ban the actor from Star Plus. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Calls Ashnoor Fake, Ashnoor Gives A Befitting Reply

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, you will see Farrhana and Ashnoor’s spat again. During a task, Farrhana called Ashnoor a hypocrite, but Ashnoor backfired, tagging Farrhana a hypocrite and calling her out. But Farrhana calls Ashnoor fake, but Ashnoor doesn’t take it, telling Farrhana that she knows she is not fake and she stands by her truth.

