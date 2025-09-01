Top 5 TV Serial News September 1: Laughter Chefs, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, And Pati Patni Aur Panga

Today, September 1, the television world has seen interesting twists from emotional notes to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Check out the top five TV series, including Laughter Chefs, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, and Pati Patni Aur Panga.

1) Laughter Chef’s Ankita Lokhande Penned An Emotional Note For Co-star Priya Marathe

After receiving backlash from netizens, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment actress Ankita penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Priya Marathe’s sudden demise. In the lengthy post, she emphasized that she shared a great bond with Priya, saying, “Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta.” Additionally, the heartfelt photos provided a glimpse into the great rapport the two shared. Take a look at the big note in the photos below.

2) Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Visited Ekta Kapoor’s House For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

On her Instagram handle, Shraddha, known for her appearance in Kundali Bhagya, posted a bunch of photos showcasing insights from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The actress visited Ekta Kapoor’s house, who is the producer of her hit show. Wearing an ivory saree, she twinned with husband Rahul Nagal. However, sharing these photos, the actress wrote, “Lovely Ganpati Darshan at Boss’ Place Today!”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar Shares Work Day Mood

On her Instagram story, Sunayana shared a selfie of herself that she clicked inside her car. She looked simple yet pretty, wearing a colorful kurta teamed with her makeup and lipstick. The actress emphasised this is how she dresses up, “When your outfit says ‘festive’ but your calendar says ‘work days’. Her cute expressions and quirkiness always win hearts.

4) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha Blooms In Blue Silk Saree

Sriti looked no less than a fairytale princess in her blooming blue saree. For the festive vibe, the actress wore a silk sky-blue saree featuring intricate golden printed designs, making it look aesthetically pleasing. However, teaming up with a contrasting hot pink sleeveless blouse, Sriti rocked her traditional charm. However, with glowy pink makeup, a neat bun with a white floral and bindi screams ‘desi girl’.

5) Pati Patni Aur Panga’s Rubina Dilaik Bids Farewell To Bappa With Husband Abhinav Shukla

On her social media, Rubina posted a series of photos showcasing a glimpse into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The actress shared photos showcasing insights from the Ganesh Aarti, as well as her husband, Abhinav, arriving at the beach for Visarjan. With the farewell of Bappa, Rubina wished, “Hey Gajanan, sabki manokamana poori karna.”