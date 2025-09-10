Top 5 TV Serial News September 10: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Naagin 7, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, September 10, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from show’s spoilers, beginning shoot of new show, to Bigg Boss updates, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Naagin 7, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Armaan and Maira uniting to bring Abhira back to normal. Abhira will refuse to eat anything and will stay in the dark. Maira will step into the dark to help Abhira come out of that state. She will feed Abhira, and Armaan will support Maira’s efforts. On the other hand, Tanya will accuse Abhira of killing Anshuman, but Armaan will stand tall against all odds.

Check out the full spoiler below!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Maira show an unshakeable family bond; rally around Abhira to care for her

2) Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Reveals He Was Warned Not To Cast Gaurav Khanna As Anuj Kapadia

In an interview with SCREEN, the producer Rajan Shahi revealed that he warned him not to cast Gaurav Khanna, who is currently inside Bigg Boss 19 house as Anuj Kapadia. The Anupama producer shared that he was looking for who to cast as Anuj, and suddenly he saw Gaurav Khanna’s profile. But a lot of people from the industry advised him not to cast Gaurav, as he is jinxed because his shows don’t work. However, Rajan Shahi hated these statements as he had even heard them in the beginning of his career, and then he decided to cast Gaurav and asked his team to contact him. He emphasized that he decided to test if Gaurav works out, he will do a three-year contract. And the rest is history.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Begins Morning With Co-star Nasirr Khan

Actress Dolly Chawla, who is currently winning hearts as Meera in the show Tumm Se Tumm Tak. Today, the actress stepped out in the morning all relaxed, and she started her day with her coolest co-star, Nasirr Khan. The duo shares a great bond off-screen, despite their on-screen chemistry being a little weird.

4) Bigg Boss 19: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Take Salman Khan’s Position On This ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

JioHotstar and Colors TV jointly announced that Bigg Boss 19 will welcome Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi next week, who will take charge of the housemates. Now, as per the reports, Akshay and Arshad won’t join Salman Khan, but they will take over the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film in Ladakh.

5) Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 Begins Shooting For The Show

Television’s most awaited supernatural show, Naagin 7, has now begun shooting for the show reportedly. However, the social media is abuzz about who will be the new Naagin. Earlier, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed that she had shot a promo for Naagin, but she emphasised that she might exit the show due to prior commitments. Naagin 7 is an Ekta Kapoor show.