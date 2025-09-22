Top 5 TV Serial News September 22: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, September 22, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from personal details and fashion to buying a new home and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya, Pati Patni Aur Panga, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Slays In Dual Color Lehenga Choli

In her new photos, the stunning Samridhii Shukla left the viewers in awe with her mesmerising glimpse in a lehenga choli. The actress wore a tangerine heavily embellished blouse teamed with a pink skirt and a matching dupatta. With a necklace, bangles, an open hairstyle, bold black eyes, and soft make-up, she looked oh-so-breathtaking. And the golden clutch in her gave her statement touch.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Enjoys Fun Time With Friends Including Paras Kalnawat

Taking time off from her busy schedule, Palak made her Sunday extra special with her close friends, including Paras Kalnawat, Karishma Sharma, and Tanuj Virwani. The squad of four posed together, showcasing their true bond, while their aesthetic looks caught our attention, with Palak slaying in a yellow attire.

3) Kumkum Bhagya’s Supriya Shukla Pens Emotional Note As Show Ends

Taking to her Instagram, Surpriya Shukla, who was part of Kumkum Bhagya since the start, penned an emotional note expressing her feelings and what Kumkum Bhagya is for her. She wrote, “15th April.. 2014..this journey started…

This show has given so much… That it cannot be expressed in words… A television show.. I am proud to be a small part of.. So much of love🙏… Blessings…

Though not been on kkb sets from 2017..but

Kumkum never left me..

A final goodbye to this beautiful..

Warm Show… A television show.. I get compliments for.. On film n ott sets…

Though that’s not the criteria.. But

Show like these r not made everyday..

They hav to be nurtured with love.. Compassion.. Hardwork.. Emotions… N Goodness of all excellent team members…

Cheers for Kumkum Bhagya ❤️

Well played 🙏… An innings…

We enjoyed playing…n our viewers..

Love reciprocated it wholeheartedly 🙏🙏

Kumkum Bhagya❤️

Had to play Allah Waariyan.. As i genuinely thought this song was recorded for this show.. N was enlightened by my daughters later that it existed before that🙈…

Allah waariyan is kkb for me…”

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga: Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead Of Their Wedding

Power couple Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, who are winning hearts with their appearance in Pati Patni Aur Panga on Colors TV, were spotted at Siddhivinayak temple in town. The duo arrived at the temple on the first day of Navratri, seeking blessings ahead of their wedding. Avika and Milind’s wedding will be telecast on television. The duo will tie the knot on September 30, with the wedding to air on television on October 10 or 11, as the actress mentioned.

Watch here –

5) Bigg Boss 19: Awez’s Teasing Triggers Neelam

The upcoming episode of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 19 will see high-voltage drama. Mridul tells Neelam about people taking advantage of her goodness, and Awez joins him. Neel dislikes Awez’s comment, and his gestures, such as showing her eyes, trigger her. Awez tries to make her understand, but Neelam becomes dramatic, leading her to cry bitterly.