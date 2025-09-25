Top 5 TV Serial News September 25: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak And Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Today, September 25, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from birthday wishes, TRP chart to spreading awareness and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak And Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Looks Smoking Hot In Kohl Eyes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii posted a bunch of photos of herself showcasing her badass side. The actress clicked selfies posing inside her car. In the red light moment, Samridhii looked super hot wearing a white top. However, it was her open hairstyle with bold smokey kohl eyes that caught our attention. At the same time, her expressions speak drama.

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Penned A Birthday Wish For On-screen Son

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly posted a collage photo with co-star Manish Naggdev, who plays the character of her on-screen son Toshu. The adorable photos give a hint of Rupali and Manish’s off-screen bond. Writing the birthday, the actress wrote, “Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and blessings. May this year bring endless joy and answered prayers!”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Educates Females On PCOD and PCOS

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak shared a glimpse of herself from the gym. While lifting weight, the actress penned a note for females educating her on how to manage PCOD and PCOS. She wrote, “For all the girls fighting PCOD: hit the weights, clean up the diet, and stay consistent, it helped me manage PCOD more than any pill ever did. Aur stress kam lo bas!”

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Takes 4th Spot In TRP For 2nd Consecutive Week

The Zee TV channel topper Tumm Se Tumm Tak has become unstoppable. The show is now standing at the fourth spot on the TRP chart for the second consecutive week, proving its charm. The show stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the central roles produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio.

5) Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Celebrates 7 Years Of Release

The Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which released on September 25, 2018, today completes seven years of release. Sharing a glimpse of the show, the production house Balaji Telefilms, on its official page, penned a note celebrating the seven years of the show, “An era that redefined romance and relationships – cheers to 7 years of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.”

View Instagram Post 1: Top 5 TV Serial News September 25: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak And Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2