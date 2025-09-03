Top 5 TV Serial News September 3: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 2, the television world has seen interesting twists from show’s spoilers, celebrities, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Abhir getting suspicious of Kiara’s behaviour. And while trying to find out the truth, he discovers drugs with Kiara. As Abhir confronts Kiara about it, she breaks down, confessing she is responsible for Anshuman’s death, leaving him shocked. How will Armaan take Kiara’s confession?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Kiara makes a shocking confession; Is she responsible for Anshuman’s death?

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Pens Birthday Note For Actress Parakh Madan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared an adorable selfie with her industry friend Parakh Madan, wishing her on her birthday. In the collage photo, Rupali and Parakh flaunt their quirkiness, serving ‘bestie’ goals, posing for selfies. Their big smile, drama, and quirkiness define their true friendship.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Disha Vakani Makes A Rare Appearance At Lalbaugcha Raja

Disha Vakani, who is immensely missed by her fans as Daya Ben in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made a rare appearance today. The former actress arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Her appearance left fans in nostalgia, remembering her aura on screen.

View Instagram Post 1: Top 5 TV Serial News September 3: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak m’s Dolly Chawla Poses Bold In Black Pantsuit

Dolly Chawla is winning hearts as Meera in Tumm Se Tumm Tak currently. However, for her latest photoshoot, the actress got herself dressed in a pantsuit, screaming ‘attention’. She wore a while shirt, leaving the upper buttons unbuttoned, teamed with a contrasting black vest with matching flared bottom, and a blazer. With an open hairstyle, smoky eyes, makeup, nude lips, and golden accessories, she gave her a bossy vibe, while her bold poses left the onlookers mesmerised.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Poses With Bestie, Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish

On her Instagram story, Pranali Rathod posted a collage picture with her bestie Vrishi Parmar. The duo can be seen sharing a great bond together, from posing together for photos to celebrating the special day with funny energy, the picture screams ‘true friendship’. Writing a sweet birthday note, Pranali wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Vrishii.’