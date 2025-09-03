Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Kiara makes a shocking confession; Is she responsible for Anshuman’s death?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) facing the hardships and the cruel treatment of one and all in jail. As we know, she was sentenced to life imprisonment after being proven guilty of killing Anshuman. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) taking it upon himself to find new proofs that will help him reopen the case and fight for Abhira once again. We wrote about Abhira facing struggles in jail life, with hunger and work taking a toll on her.

The upcoming episode will see a shocking revelation. Abhir will find a strange link between Kiara and Anshuman’s death. He will try to probe further when he will find a packet with Kiara, containing drugs. When questioned, Kiara will break down and confess to being responsible for Anshuman’s death and that her usage of drugs was the reason for her act. It will be interesting to see how Armaan takes this confession coming from Kiara.

Is she indeed responsible for Anshuman’s death? Or is there more than what meets the eye?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.