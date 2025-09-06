Top 5 TV Serial News September 6: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 6, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from show’s spoilers, birthday celebrations to bidding farewell to Bappa and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see a Maira desperate to meet Abhira goes out of the house alone where goons kidnap her. Abhira senses Maira being in danger while Armaan goes crazy and searches for Maira.

Check out the full spoiler below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira’s kidnap drama; Will Armaan and Abhira be able to save her?

2) Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Bids Farewell To Bappa With A Heartfelt Message

On her social media platform X, Rupali penned a big note expressing her emotions and the positivity Ganesh Chaturthi brought. She bid farewell saying, “Today, on the sacred day of Anant Chaturthi, we bid farewell to our beloved Ganpati Bappa. These past days were filled with devotion, joy, music, and countless blessings. Bappa’s presence reminded us of the power of faith, unity, and hope.

As He returns to His celestial abode, may He carry away our worries and leave behind strength, wisdom, and endless love.

To all of you who shared this beautiful journey of faith and festivity, may Bappa always protect you, guide you, and remove every obstacle from your life.

गणपति बप्पा मोरया पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या !”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Sunayana Fozdar Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday

Sunayana took time off from her busy schedule and surprised her mother with a small and cozy birthday celebration. After a sweet yet special birthday party, Sunayana posed for photos with the birthday girl, her mother Diana Fozdar and her husband Kunhal Bhambwani. Wearing an ivory attire, she looked pretty while her mother’s simplicity stole the show.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

Taking time off from the busy schedule, Tumm Se Tumm Tak actress Dolly Chawla visited Shri Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Wearing traditional attire, Dolly embraced the spiritual vibes by visiting the temples in the city. All the photos show her deep-rooted love for culture.

5) Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shakti Anand’s Selfie Time

Actor Shakti Anand, who appeared in Kumkum Bhagya for a few episodes, is currently winning hearts in the StarPlus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The actor today shared a fun photo with co-star Rohit Suchanti from the sets of Kyunki. Their chill mood and smile define their off-screen bond.