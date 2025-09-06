Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira’s kidnap drama; Will Armaan and Abhira be able to save her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) dealing with life in jail, amid trauma and pain. We wrote about the struggles and challenges in her jail life. On the other hand, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was seen putting in efforts to find new clues that might help him get Abhira out of jail. We wrote about Kiara’s shocking confession, where she told her family that Anshuman might have died due to the swap of her drug sachet going to him.

The preview establishes the track of Maira being desperate to meet her mother. Without telling anyone, she set out to reach jail and meet Abhira. However, she got kidnapped on the way by goons.

The upcoming episode will be tense and intriguing as Maira will get into a big problem after being kidnapped. Armaan will go crazy and will go on a search for Maira. Abhira, too, will sense danger for Maira and will try her best to track her, even while sitting in jail.

The episodes will be a visual treat with Armaan racing against time to save Maira. Ultimately, goodness will prevail, and Maira will be home after the big drama. She will also get to know that Abhira was indirectly involved in saving her. She will feel proud of her mother but will long to meet her.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.