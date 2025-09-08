Top 5 TV Serial News September 8: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 8, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from show’s spoilers, birthday celebrations, to bidding farewell to Bappa and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Abhira’s health worsening. Soon, the doctor is called to check her, and she is given a saline administration. However, Abhira loses her willpower so much that she declines her IV drips and stops eating, further declining her condition.

Check out her full spoiler below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira gets into deep trauma; tension rises over her health condition

2) Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Becomes Most Watched TV Show

The StarPlus show Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared a story on her Instagram revealing that her show Anupama, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, became the most-watched TV show with 3.5 million views. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in the lead roles.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta’s Moody Packup Vibes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun posted a collage photo of herself showcasing her moody vibes during the packup. The actress is seen wearing a white outfit, while her open hairstyle gives her breezy vibes. At the same time, her pink cheeks and tinted lips made her look oh-so-breathtakingly beautiful.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Shows BTS Of #Anurya

Tumm Se Tumm Tak actress Niharika Chouksey shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of #Anurya – Anu and Arya. The photo features Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey posing for an adorable selfie, treating fans with their off-screen chemistry.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Enjoys Vacation With Co-stars

After Kumkum Bhagya wrapped up shoot recently, lead actress Pranali Rathod jetted for a vacation with co-stars Megha Prasad, Omna Harjani, and others. From posing with her Kumkum Bhagya team, exploring the greenery, and more, the Kumkum Bhagya team had great fun. Pranali, with her fashion choices, slayed the vacation goals.