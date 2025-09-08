Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira gets into deep trauma; tension rises over her health condition

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Maira’s kidnap being a big tension for both Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). We wrote about Abhira trying to help the situation, even while being inside the jail. Armaan, on the other hand, was tense and looked for Maira everywhere. Ultimately, goodness prevailed as Armaan was able to bring Maira home safely.

We also wrote about Abhira being confined to solitary confinement in a cell. Abhira will be thrown into a dark cell, where there will be no light. She will be kept away from food and water. Abhira’s stay in the cell will weaken her from within. She will quickly lose her mental and physical stamina.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira’s health worsening, with the doctor being called to check on her in the cell. She will be given saline administration, but Abhira will lose her willpower so much that she will decline to have her IV drips and will stop eating. This will put a doubt over her health condition, with her weakening every moment.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.