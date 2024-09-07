Television | TV News

Pakistani dramas on YouTube have gained immense popularity in India, largely due to their captivating storylines. They have successfully captured the attention of an eager Indian audience that eagerly awaits each new episode.

Indian audiences, who also love watching Indian TV series, have found a new love in Pakistani dramas. The relatable storylines and characters in these dramas have struck a chord with the audience, making them not just imaginative but also a mirror to reality, which makes the dialogues and characters stand out.

Below is the compiled list of Pakistani dramas to watch in India on YouTube From kabhi main kabhi tum to Jafaa

1)Tark E Wafa

The show debuted on July 16 and is currently airing on ARY Digital. A fresh episode is telecasted daily on the ARY Digital TV channel, and after almost two hours, it is uploaded on YouTube, ensuring that the Indian audience can watch it freely. The storyline revolves around Sabtain (Mohib Mirza), a brother of three sisters who his sisters use according to their needs. The dynamics change when he marries Maryam (Hina Chaudhary) by his choice. For more details, you can watch the show.

2) Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

“Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum” has become a trending drama on YouTube. Its first episode was released on July 2, 2024. Every Monday and Tuesday, a new episode airs on the Ary Digital channel, and it is uploaded on YouTube almost two hours later. Starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Mustafa and Sharjeena, the drama has become a fan favorite due to the undeniable chemistry between the leads and the relatable, realistic scenarios. The story revolves around Adeel refusing to marry Sharjeena, compelling Sharjeena to marry Adeel’s brother, who is not earning anything.

3) Noor Jahan

Currently airing on ARY Digital, ‘Noor Jahan’ has quickly become a must-watch with its intense storyline and stellar performances. The show debuted on May 25 and captivated viewers twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM. Additionally, the episodes are uploaded on YouTube almost 2 hours after airing. The cast, including Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, and Ali Rehman Khan, has significantly impacted audiences.

4) Bismil

Bismil aired its first episode on August 21, 2024, and is currently being shown every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM on Ary Digital. The episodes are uploaded on YouTube approximately two hours after airing on TV. The show revolves around a girl from a lower-class background, portrayed by Hareem Farooq, who chooses the wrong path to become wealthy and ends up marrying her elderly boss, played by Naumaan Ijaz.

5) Zard Patton Ka Bunn

The show is currently airing on Hum TV every Sunday at 8 pm. A new episode is uploaded to YouTube 2 hours after it airs. The show debuted on May 12, 2024. The lead cast includes Hamza Sohail as Dr. Nofil and Sajal Ali as Meenu. The story showcases the challenges of survival and patriarchal thinking in the village.

6) Jafaa

The show airs on Hum TV every Friday at 8:00 PM. Two hours after it airs, a new episode is uploaded to YouTube. The first episode aired on 24 May 2024. The main cast includes Mawra Hocane as Dr. Zara, Usman Mukhtar as Dr. Numair, Sehar Khan as Andaleeb, and Mohib Mirza as Hassan. The story revolves around how love and understanding help them maintain their married life.