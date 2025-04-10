TRP Ratings 10 April: Udne Ki Aasha Is The No. 1 Show; Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Take The No. 2 Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 13 of 2025, 10 April 2025 give us just that!! We have a new leader this week, and it is Udne Ki Aasha yet again!! Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) remains consistent in its ratings and takes the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 2.2. Anupamaa (Star Plus) sees a slight drop and it moves to the 2nd position along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) with a TVR of 2.0.

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) is another show that remains consistent and secures a TVR of 1.7 along with the Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar Dayan Ka Mausam. Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak (Star Plus) and the Colors show Mangal Lakshmi take home a TVR of 1.6.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) has a TVR of 1.5 and is closely followed by Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the Colors reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 with a TVR of 1.3.

Colors’ shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Parineetii, Ram Bhavan and Mannat Har Khushi Paani Ki secure a TVR of 1.2 along with Zee TV show Vasudha. Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Colors’ Megha Barsenge get a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV show Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah secures a TVR of 1.0.

Colors’ Suman Indori has seen a considerable drop over the last few weeks and has a TVR of 0.6.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!