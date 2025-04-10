The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 13 of 2025, 10 April 2025 give us just that!! We have a new leader this week, and it is Udne Ki Aasha yet again!! Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) remains consistent in its ratings and takes the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 2.2. Anupamaa (Star Plus) sees a slight drop and it moves to the 2nd position along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) with a TVR of 2.0.
Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) is another show that remains consistent and secures a TVR of 1.7 along with the Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar Dayan Ka Mausam. Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak (Star Plus) and the Colors show Mangal Lakshmi take home a TVR of 1.6.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) has a TVR of 1.5 and is closely followed by Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the Colors reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 with a TVR of 1.3.
Colors’ shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Parineetii, Ram Bhavan and Mannat Har Khushi Paani Ki secure a TVR of 1.2 along with Zee TV show Vasudha. Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Colors’ Megha Barsenge get a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV show Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah secures a TVR of 1.0.
Colors’ Suman Indori has seen a considerable drop over the last few weeks and has a TVR of 0.6.
Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!