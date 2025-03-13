TRP Ratings 13 March: Anupamaa Takes The No. 1 Position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Udne Ki Aasha Follow

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 9 of 2025, 13 March 2025 give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) is back to its winning ways!! The show has risen well to claim the top position as the No. 1 show across GECs with a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) jointly hold the 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.1. Jhanak (Star Plus) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) take the 3rd spot with a TVR of 1.9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a rise again.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) follow with a TVR of 1.8. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.7 followed by Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) with a TVR of 1.6. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) rises in its TVR and secures a TVR of 1.5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Parineetii (Colors) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.4.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.3 while Ram Bhavan (Colors) has a TVR of 1.2. The Rishton Ka Mahasangam of Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Vasudha hits a TVR of 1.1 along with Colors’ Megha Barsenge.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) and the Zee TV shows Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Vasudha and Bhagya Lakshmi secures a TVR of 1.0. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) which saw a revamp recently, further dips and gets its lowest TVR of 0.8.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!