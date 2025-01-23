TRP Ratings 23 January 2025: Udne Ki Aasha Is The No 1 Show; Anupamaa Takes 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Emerges As No 3

The year 2025 has well and truly begun. We can see new highs and lows in the ratings of shows across GECs. These ratings are as per the list released today, Week 2 of 2025, 23 January 2025. The New Year has come up with a few new surprises. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) stands tall as the No 1 show across GECs with a TVR of 2.5. Anupamaa (Star Plus) which has well and truly bounced back, takes hold of the 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) springs up even further and sees a rise in TVR, and secures the 3rd spot across GECs with 2.3 TVR. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) stand joint at the next spot with a TVR of 2.2. Colors show Mangal Lakshmi which broke into the 2.0 TVR mark last week, sustains the TVR of 2.1. Jhanak (Star Plus) has a TVR of 1.8.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the new launch of Colors which opened at a high TVR of 1.8 last week, drops in its second week and secures 1.6 TVR. Colors shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Parineetii secure a TVR of 1.5. Bigg Boss (Colors), Maati Se Bandhi Dor and Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (both Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.4. Megha Barsenge (Colors) takes the next spot with a TVR of 1.3.

Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB) is another show that is threatening to emerge higher. It moves up the ratings chart and secures a TVR of 1.2. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) also secures 1.2 TVR. Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV), have a joint rating of 1.1.

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) drops further to 1.0 TVR. Other shows that secure 1.0 TVR are Vasudha and Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), Indian Idol (Sony TV) and Suman Indori (Colors).

Which are your favourite shows? Which are the new launches you are eyeing to do well?