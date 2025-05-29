TRP Ratings 29 May: Anupamaa And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top The Charts; Udne Ki Aasha Takes 2nd Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 20 of 2025, 29 May 2025 give us just that!! With the action on the cricketing field being back with the IPL 2025 resumption, there has been an obvious shakeup in the ratings of the favourite shows. Anupamaa (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jointly share the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 1.9, with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seeing a rise in ratings this week. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) takes the 2nd spot on the ratings list with a slight dip in ratings with a TVR of 1.8. Star Plus shows Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak is tagged along with Colors shows Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment with a TVR of 1.4.

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) stay joint with a TVR of 1.3. Colors show Mannat – Har Khushi Paani Ki and the Zee TV shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Vasudha and Jagruti – Ek Nayi Subah follow with a TVR of 1.1. Colors’ show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, secure a TVR of 1.0.

Newly launched show Meri Bhavya Life on Colors secures a TVR of 0.7 while the other new show on Zee TV, Saru takes a TVR of 0.6.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Now, with the IPL 2025 getting into the playoff phase this week with the grand finale happening on a weekday, there ought to be big shakeups in the coming week in ratings!!