TV actor Yogesh Mahajan passes away at 44

Television and Marathi film actor Yogesh Mahajan passed away on January 19, 2025, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 44. The actor, currently appearing in the television show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav, was discovered unconscious in his apartment in Umergaon after failing to show up for a scheduled shoot. Despite being rushed to the hospital, medical professionals declared him dead on arrival.

Mahajan, an established name in the Marathi film industry, gained recognition for his performances in films such as Mumbaiche Shahane and Samsarachi Maya. His work earned him a dedicated audience, and he was respected for his contribution to the craft.

The sudden loss has deeply affected the entertainment fraternity. Actor Akangsha Rawat, his co-star, expressed her sorrow, recalling his humor and the bond they shared over a year of working together. His colleagues and admirers have taken to social media to share condolences and memories.

Mahajan leaves behind his wife and a seven-year-old son, who now face a significant loss. Family, friends, and industry peers are coming together to offer support during this difficult time.

The funeral is scheduled for January 20, 2025, at the Gorari-2 crematorium in Borivali West, Mumbai, near Pragati High School. The news of his demise has shocked many and serves as a reminder of life’s unpredictability.

Yogesh Mahajan’s contributions to television and cinema will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

We hope the actor’s soul rests in peace, and we hope the family is able to power through this tough time.