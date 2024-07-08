TV News: Dalljiet Kaur’s Cryptic Post, Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly’s Pushpa Fever To Bhavika Sharma’s Fierce Look In GHKKPM

What a day it is! There are major developments in the television world, from Instagram photos to real-life fun. Let’s check out the top news about the television stars in one place, from Dalljiet Kaur’s cryptic post to Bhavika Sharma’s fierce look in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

1) Dalljiet Kaur’s Cryptic Post Amidst Separation With Nikhil Patel

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Dalljiet shared a cryptic post amidst the separation from her second husband, Nikhil Patel. The story shows a reel that reads, “You did nothing wrong by asking to be treated right.” The heartfelt phrase itself shows the pain she must have suffered.

2) Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Gets High On Pushpa Fever With Co-star

View Instagram Post 1: TV News: Dalljiet Kaur's Cryptic Post, Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly's Pushpa Fever To Bhavika Sharma's Fierce Look In GHKKPM

Rupali gets high on Pushpa fever as she dances with her co-star Rupali Bhosle on Pushpa 2: The Rule’s second song, ‘The Couple Song,’ originally known as Angaaron. The duo shows their dancing skills with syncing steps. However, the Marathi song mix-up in the end adds an interesting touch and makes the dance reel more fun.

3) Manisha Rani’s Nude Makeup Glow

Manisha graces her look in a nude-shade shirt outfit for the latest photoshoot. But with her makeup with smokey winged eyeliner, rosy and dewy cheeks with the matte brownish nude lip color, and clean girl hairstyle, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 runner-up looks oh-so-breathtaking.

4) Aamna Sharif’s Sizzling Glam In White Top And Skirt

Aamna raises the glamour quotient in the new photos gracing her look in a white corset top paired with a mini skirt with a thigh-high slit. She looks pretty with a clean girl hairstyle decorated with a red bow. In contrast, her pink glow and mesmerizing makeup make us fall for her.

5) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Bhavika Sharma’s Fierce Look In Saree

For the latest shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika turns fierce in a sheer black and green saree with shimmery embellishments. Her wavy open hairstyle, minimalistic eye makeup, nude lips, and bindi make her look fierce, while the oxidized jhumkas and bangles add prettiness.