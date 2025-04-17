Urva Savaliya on portraying Young Prithviraj Chauhan; I started my preparation for role almost 6 months ago…

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring to life the legendary tale of valor, sacrifice and courage with its upcoming historical drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Bringing alive the glorious tale of one of India’s most celebrated warriors, the show will see the talented young actor Urva Savaliya in the pivotal role of young Prithviraj Chauhan.

Known for his impressive acting skills, Urva will step into the shoes of the brave and righteous warrior king and bring alive a child king story. The show will explore the brave king’s early life—his upbringing, training in warfare and administration, and the values that shaped him into the revered king.

Expressing his excitement about being a part of the show, Urva shares,” I am extremely happy and proud to be playing the Role of young Prithviraj Chauhan! When I first heard about the show and the character, I got super excited because I love stories about brave kings and warriors, and Prithviraj Chauhan is one of the bravest ever. I started my prep almost 6 months ago, and it’s been such a fun and exciting journey. I’ve been learning horse riding, sword fighting, and lots of things about how kings used to live back then. Every day on set feels like an adventure. I get so much energy from watching Ronit Roy, sir — he is like my powerhouse, and I learn something new from him all the time, along with Anuja Ma’am and Padmini Ma’am; they make sets feel like home. None of the above would have been possible if I didn’t have my mother, Sheetal Savaliya, by my side; she’s been my biggest motivation and support.”

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan launches soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!