Uttaran Actor Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Kumkum Bhagya’s Kavita Banerjee

Good news for TV actor Nandish Sandhu’s fans: the actor, who rose to fame with the show Uttaran, has now been engaged to actress Kavita Banerjee. On their social media platform Instagram, Nandish and Kavita jointly shared the photos of themselves posing together, announcing their new journey together.

On October 9, sharing the good news, the couple wrote, “Hi Partner (with a red heart, a ring, and a star emojis). Ready.” However, according to reports, Nandish and Kavita exchanged rings during their engagement ceremony on September 5, 2025, and the couple chose to announce it now.

The opening frame of the post shows Nandish looking charming in a black suit, a contrasting white shirt, and sporty shoes. In contrast, Kavita looked stunning in a tangerine embellished lehenga complemented by beautiful accessories. However, other photos offer a glimpse of Nandish and Kavita’s playful, loving bond.

Nandish Sandhu was earlier married to his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai on February 12, 2012. However, the two parted ways in 2014 after two years, with the divorce finalised in 2015.

Nandish is a TV actor who has appeared in shows such as Uttaran, Phir Subah Hogi, Jubilee, Grahan, and Beintehaa. On the other hand, Kavita is also an actress and is popularly known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya as Trishna, the lead character Ranbir’s wife. She has also worked in shows like Bhagya Lakhsmi, Rishton Ka Manjha, and others.