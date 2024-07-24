Vanshaj Exclusive: Yuvika And Neel Get Romantic During Sangeet Ceremony

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has seen a nail-biting drama with Yash’s collapse after the auction. On one hand, Yash fights for his life in the hospital where his family members Shalini and Amarjeet wait anxiously, keeping up the hope; on the other hand, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) prepares for her Sangeet ceremony with Neel (Mohit Kumar).

As per the exclusive clip from the Sangeet ceremony sequence, Yuvika and Neel get ready for their Sangeet ceremony. The celebration peaks when the couple leaves everyone in awe with their romantic dance during the Sangeet. Yuvika looked gorgeous in a pastel shade of traditional lehenga with an Indian touch. With complementing accessories and makeup, she rounded her Sangeet look. At the same time, Neel looked charming in a light purple floral-printed kurta and pajama, which made him look ready for the fun-filled ceremony.

However, Yuvika and Neel’s heartfelt moment during the ceremony caught our attention. Looking into each other’s eyes, the duo smiled, which highlighted their friendly and adorable bond. At the same time, the duo made promises to each other. Lastly, the couple hugged each other, creating a moment to cherish for life. However, the situation gets intense in the hospital when Yash’s deteriorates.