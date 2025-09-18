Vasudha actor Sachin Parikh back from his UK and Europe tour; to return to the show soon

Senior actor Sachin Parikh, who plays the role of Prabhat Singh Chauhan in Zee TV‘s popular show Vasudha (produced by Arvind Babbal Productions), has not been seen in the show for some time. In the plot, Prabhat Singh Chauhan is shown to be not in town. While viewers missed his presence on the show, we at IWMBuzz.com couldn’t stop ourselves from reaching out to the actor to find out the reason.

We hear that Sachin was busy touring the UK and Europe for his comedy play, ‘Stand Up Mr Khurana’. The Hindi play stars Mahesh Thakur, Priyal Gor, Tanu Vidyarthi and Sachin Parikh.

Sachin Parikh, who is now back in Mumbai after a fruitful tour, talked to us exclusively. He said, “We performed the comedy Hindi play, Stand Up Mr Khurana, in Europe and the UK. The play was performed in Antwerp, London and Leicester. We did 3 shows in London, one in Leicester and one in Antwerp over these 2 weekends. The London audience thoroughly enjoyed this tale of a father and his daughter, which is presented in a hilarious style. It is a four-actor play, and we went with a team of 7, including the technical team.”

As for his return in Vasudha, he will be back on the set soon.

As we know, the plot in Vasudha is intriguingly placed, with Vasudha agreeing to sacrifice her life for Dev. She has taken part in the puja, where she has taken the death threat on herself. Her father, Hanumant, is slated to do a rigorous vrat to save his daughter’s life.

We look forward to Prabhat’s return and the buildup to the major plot ahead in Vasudha!!