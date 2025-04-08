Vishal Dadlani Steps Away from Indian Idol After Six-Season Run

Composer and performer Vishal Dadlani has decided to part ways with the popular singing competition Indian Idol. After six continuous seasons as one of the show’s judges, he shared news of his exit via a social media post, marking the end of a significant chapter in his television career.

In the video uploaded to Instagram, Dadlani appears alongside fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. The visuals, though muted, reflect moments of camaraderie and lightheartedness behind the scenes. The clip is accompanied by a reflective message that highlights Dadlani’s decision to move on from the long-term judging commitment.

The musician pointed to professional reasons for his departure, noting that remaining in one city for extended periods was affecting his other creative pursuits. His announcement included words of gratitude for co-panelists, the crew, and the many individuals he worked with during his time on the show. From on-screen talent to off-camera contributors, Dadlani made sure to acknowledge everyone who played a role in his journey on Indian Idol.

While bidding farewell, he emphasized the emotional connection he had built with the show and its community. Describing the experience as something deeply meaningful, Dadlani hinted at redirecting his focus back to live performances and studio work—areas he’s long been associated with.

The judging panel of Indian Idol has seen several changes over the years, but Dadlani’s presence had become a regular feature. With his departure, the show gears up for a new phase, while the musician prepares to re-engage with audiences through concerts and original compositions once more.