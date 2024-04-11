The third Song TaRaTaRaTa from “Do Aur Do Pyaar” is all feels, in Vishal Dadlani’s voice.

Brace yourselves for another dose of musical magic as the third song from “Do Aur Do Pyaar” graces our ears! Sung by the ever-energetic Vishal Dadlani, this track is like a love whisper you can’t resist. Titled #TaRaTaRaTa, it’s a melodic masterpiece, composed by Subhajit Mukherjee and written Trina Mukherjee. The song will have you humming along in no time.

“Do Aur Do Pyaar” isn’t just any film; it’s a full-blown musical extravaganza with a whole symphony of talent! Featuring Armaan Malik, Ananya Birla, Lucky Ali, When Chai Met Toast, Lost Stories, and The Local Train, the soundtrack of this film is a musical feast you don’t want to miss. From Jazbaati Hai Dil, Tu Hai Kahaan to now, TaRaTaRaTa, there’s something the film offers for everyone.

Directed by the brilliant Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by the powerhouse duo of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, “Do Aur Do Pyaar” promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. With its captivating storyline and enchanting melodies, it’s the perfect recipe for an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of “Do Aur Do Pyaar” – where love knows no boundaries and music is the language of the heart.